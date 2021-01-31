Man providing shelter, logistics to Lashkar arrested in Pampore: Police

PAMPORE: Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a militant associate of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) who was providing shelter, logistics and other support to LeT militants in Pampore and Khrew areas of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
The police in Pampore along with the army’s 50 RR and 110 Bn of CRPF arrested the militant associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba who was involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to Lashkar militants in Pampore and Khrew areas, a police officer told Kashmir Reader.
The arrested man has been identified as Junaid Altaf, son of Mohammad Altaf, resident of Konibal Pampore. Police said he was in touch with Lashkar’s Pakistan-based militant commanders through various social media plateforms.
The police officer said that incriminating material of proscribed outfit LeT was recovered from the associate’s possession.
“A case under FIR 75/2020 stands already registered against the said militant associate in Police Station Pampore under relevant sections of law,” police said in a statement.