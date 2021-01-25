Same old security-obsessed Republic Day in Kashmir

Srinagar: This coming Tuesday is the second Republic Day since the special status of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state was revoked, yet nothing has changed here. There are the same intense security arrangements around the venues where the day when India adopted its Constitution will be celebrated.

An official told Kashmir Reader that security has been beefed up around all the places where the Republic Day function will be held. In Srinagar, where the main function is scheduled at Shere Kashmir Cricket Stadium, government forces have been deployed in massive numbers. Checking of vehicles, frisking of passengers and commuters has started to take place.

A road stretch from Radio Kashmir to Sonwar, where the stadium falls, was temporarily sealed off on Sunday for the rehearsals of the programmes scheduled on the day. Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole hoisted the India flag, took salute at the march-past, and inspected the parade from an open jeep.

At other district headquarters, heads of police and administration would also hoist the flag.

After the abrogation of special status, the Government of India had argued, the security situation will become better in Kashmir, apart from the opening of doors of investment. Observers say that its immediate sign could have been seen on the security arrangements on the eve of the Republic Day. However, the security remain in place in the same way as they used to be.

Phone and internet services would also remain suspended on the day. Drones would be used, too.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar has said that the situation is under control. The security forces, he said, were launching cordon and search operations also “wherever there is some suspicion” about the presence of militants.

