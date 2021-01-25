Kupwara youths found dead inside stranded vehicle, crowd pelts stones in anger

Banihal/Jammu: Two youths from Kupwara were found dead inside a load carrier at Banihal on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which remained closed for vehicular traffic for the second day on Sunday following snowfall, officials said.

Shabir Ahmad Mir (22) and Majid Gulzar Mir (30), both residents of Kralpora village of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, were on way to Srinagar but were left stranded after snowfall around Jawahar Tunnel forced closure of the highway early Saturday, the officials said.

They said the duo was found unconscious inside their vehicle this morning and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where both of them were declared brought dead.

It was not immediately clear whether they died of severe cold or asphyxiation, the officials said, adding that it was reported that they had kept the heater switched on for warmth during the night.

The death of the duo sparked violent protests by drivers and their co-passengers at Railway Chowk Banihal.

Senior police and civil officers rushed to the spot along with reinforcements and managed to bring the situation under control after chasing away a stone-pelting mob, the officials said.

Holding the government responsible for the death of the duo, the protesters alleged that the government should have allowed the stranded vehicles through the recently-completed Banihal-Qazigund tunnel.

PTI

