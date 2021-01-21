Vaccination drive going well; world surprised at Indian economy’s V-shaped recovery: Shah

Ahmedabad:The Indian economy is

undergoing a “V-shaped recovery” and the world is watching the

same in surprise, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on

Thursday.

Shah, one of the senior most members of the cabinet,

also said the COVID-19 vaccination drive is progressing well

and once everyone is vaccinated, “we will attain victory over

the pandemic”.

He made the comment while joining through vide-

conference the inauguration of a four-lane over-bridge in

Shilaj here by Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.

“Economies of all countries in the world were affected

due to the coronavirus. But, the world is surprised and

watching the V-shaped recovery of the Indian economy,” Shah

said.

The GDP contracted by 23.9 per cent in the June 2020

quarter due to the lockdown, and the contraction narrowed down

to 7.5 per cent in the September quarter as compared to the

same in the year-ago period, as the unlock process began.

The demand situation has shown further improvement in

the December quarter which witnessed the festivities, with

several high-frequency indicators illustrating the same.

The Union government now expects the GDP to close FY21

with a contraction of 7.7 per cent.

Shah also said that infrastructure development carried

out under the Narendra Modi regime in the last six years

exceeds that done by governments in the 20 years preceding the

NDA government.

“The work done in the infrastructure sector in last

six years is equivalent to that done in 20 years of previous

governments,” he said.

He listed various infrastructure works like Metro

lines, bullet train and other projects taken up by the Centre.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is

working hard to develop infrastructure in the country, be it

rural or urban areas.

The Modi government has provided electricity to all

villages of the country, road connectivity, and has provided

one bank account to every family.

“Ten crore families, or 30 crore people, in India were

not having their own houses, and the way construction of

houses for low income groups is going on, we are confident

that every family will get a home by 2022,” Shah said.

“Another big project that we have taken up is

providing piped water to every household by 2022,” he said.

Shah said the government has also taken up the work of

removal of one lakh railway crossings on national and state

highways by building over-bridges or under-bridges on them.

The work on around 5,000 such crossings has been completed and

it is currently on in 8,000 other places, he said.

“The Shilaj bridge (inaugurated here on Thursday) is

one such among the one lakh bridges (being built) on the

railway crossings,” he said. PTI

