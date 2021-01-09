Elderly Srinagar man found dead inside mosque bathroom

Srinagar: A middle-aged man, missing since yesterday, was found dead inside the bathroom of a mosque in central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Saturday morning.

As per reports, Abdul Qayoom Khan, son of late Abdul Rehman of Gilli Kadal Zoonimar was found dead by locals inside the bathroom of the Masjid at Sharibhat area of Zadibal.

Officials told GNS that the 55-year-old had gone missing from 1500 hours on Friday.

Confirming it, a Police said that a case has been registered in this regard and further investigations taken up. (GNS)

