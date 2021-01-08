Young woman dies of heart attack in Shopian village

Shopian: A 38-year-old woman from Malibug village of Imamsahib area in south Kashmir’s Shopian died after suffering a heart attack on Friday evening.

Locals identified the deceased woman as Misra Banoo, wife of Muhammad Ayub Malla. Banoo according to family sources had a sudden heart attack around 07:30 pm this evening.

Muhammad Younus, a local said that the deceased, a mother of four children did not have any underlying ailment, but suffered a sudden heart attack at her home where she breathed her last.

She according to the family will be buried tomorrow at the local graveyard.

With the village still snowed in, locals have appealed authorities for snow clearance so that the relatives from far away areas can take part in last rites of the deceased woman.

