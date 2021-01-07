Police evacuates patients to hospitals in Ganderbal, Srinagar

Srinagar: Police saved precious lives by shifting heart & kidney ailing patients to hospital in Ganderbal and Srinagar.
In Ganderbal, police on Wednesday received information that a heart patient residing in Latiwaza has developed irresistible pain and feeling extremely unwell, therefore patient needs immediate medical attention.
Subsequently, a police party from Police Station Lar rushed to the spot and evacuated the patient to district hospital Ganderbal for medical treatment.
Similarly in Srinagar, police received information that a kidney patient residing in Naidkadal Khanyar needs immediate medical attention.
Acting swiftly, a police party led by SHO PS Khanyar rushed to the spot and evacuated the patient to SMHS Hospital for medical treatment.
Srinagar: Police saved precious lives by shifting heart & kidney ailing patients to hospital in Ganderbal and Srinagar.