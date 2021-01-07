Police evacuates patients to hospitals in Ganderbal, Srinagar

By on No Comment

Srinagar: Police saved precious lives by shifting heart & kidney ailing patients to hospital in Ganderbal and Srinagar.
In Ganderbal, police on Wednesday received information that a heart patient residing in Latiwaza has developed irresistible pain and feeling extremely unwell, therefore patient needs immediate medical attention.
Subsequently, a police party from Police Station Lar rushed to the spot and evacuated the patient to district hospital Ganderbal for medical treatment.
Similarly in Srinagar, police received information that a kidney patient residing in Naidkadal Khanyar needs immediate medical attention.
Acting swiftly, a police party led by SHO PS Khanyar rushed to the spot and evacuated the patient to SMHS Hospital for medical treatment.

Police evacuates patients to hospitals in Ganderbal, Srinagar added by on
View all posts by KR Desk →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.