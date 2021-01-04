Lawaypora ‘encounter’: Slain trio’s families stage protest, demand their bodies

Srinagar: The family members and relatives of the three south Kashmir youths who were killed in the alleged encounter on Srinagar outskirts last week on Monday held a protest demonstration demanding the government to handover the bodies of their kin and proper investigation into the encounter.

The family members and relatives of the slain trio assembled here in press enclave demanding the bodies of their kin and proper investigation into the incident.

The families said that the slain were innocents and did not have any links with millitants.

Mehbooba, one of the close relative of Athar Mustaq, one of the slain, said that he was the lone son of his parents.

She appealed the government to handover the bodies of their kin on humanitarian basis.

“Athar is an innocent, he was repairing his house at his home. How it is possible he has any links with the militants? ” she said.

Athar’s family said they have dug the grave for him in the hope that his body will be returned to them for the last rites.

