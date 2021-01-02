Markets in Srinagar shut over killing of 3 ‘militants’

Srinagar: Days after three youth ‘militants’ were killed by the government forces on the outskirts of Srinagar, most of the markets remained shut in Kashmir on Friday.
Markets in Srinagar’s downtown and Lal Chowk remained completely closed. Similarly, Pulwama and Shopian, from where the slain hailed, remained shut for the third consecutive day today. Anantnag and Kulgam districts suspended their business activity too.
Movement of the public traffic too was thin on the streets of Srinagar. Shopian and Pulwama were off the bounds for people who wanted to go through public transport. There was, however, smooth intra-district movement from north Kashmir’s Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara to Srinagar.
No political or militant outfit in Kashmir had given the call for shutdown.
Families of the slain trio had alleged that their children were students and not militants. However, police maintained that two among the three were hardcore overground workers and the third might have joined them recently. But political parties have demanded an impartial probe into the encounter and handing over of bodies to their families.