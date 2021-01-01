Half a dozen shops and houses damaged in north Kashmir blaze

Baramulla: At least six shops and houses were damaged in a fire incident in Chandilora village of Tangmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, officials said.
They said that fire tenders and, police and locals doused the flames before it could cause further damage to life and property.
The cause of the fire incident has not yet been ascertained as per officials.
