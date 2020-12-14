Six more die of Covid

Srinagar: Six more persons infected with Covid-19 died on Sunday, taking the total number of deaths related to the pandemic to 1,799 in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, three deaths were reported in Kashmir and three in Jammu division. The deceased persons include one each from Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora and three from Jammu.

The total number of infected persons detected in J&K has reached 1,16,008 with 382 fresh cases reported on Sunday evening.

Of the 1,799 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 1,151 have been in Kashmir division and 648 in Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 433 deaths has the highest fatalities, so far, followed by Baramulla (169), Budgam (105), Pulwama (88), Kupwara(88) Anantnag (82) Kulgam (52), Bandipora (57), Shopian (37), and the lowest in Ganderbal (40).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 330 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (53), Doda (58), Kathua (45), Samba (34), Udhampur (53), Poonch (22), Ramban (21), Kishtwar (21) and the lowest in Reasi (11).

Among the new cases, 198 were reported from Kashmir and 184 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 98, Baramulla 20, Budgam 21, Ganderbal 9, Bandipora 4, Anantnag 2, Pulwama 18, Kupwara 6, were as Shopian 17 and Kulgam reported 3.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 98, followed by Udhampur 14, Poonch 1, Samba 5, Doda 13, Ramban 3, Kathua 22, Rajouri 14 and Kishtwar 8.

Officials said that 505 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 238 from Kashmir and 267 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 109,507 which include 64,911 from Kashmir and 44,596 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 4,702 active cases, of which 2,512 are from Kashmir and 2,190 are from Jammu.

