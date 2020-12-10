Woman among six civilians wounded in grenade attack in Singhpora

Baramulla: At least six civilians including a woman and a non-local were injured in a grenade attack in Singhpora area of Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday morning.
Police said that militants hurled a hand grenade towards a vehicle of 2nd battalion SSB at Singhpora in Pattan. However, it missed intended target and exploded on the road causing injuries to six civilians.
The injured were identified as Tabasum daughter of Abdul Rehman Bhat of Doodipora Handwara, Manzoor Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Mohammad Bhat of Singhpora, Zubair Ahmad Dar son of Ashiq Ahmad Dar of Singhpora, Ghulam Mohammad Parray son of Mohammad Ramzan Parray of Singhpora Pattan, Gulzar Ahmad Khan son of Ghulam Mohuiddin Khan of Singhpora and a non-local Farman Ali of Uttar Pradesh.
Soon after the attack, a heavy contingent of forces reached the spot and launched a hunt to nab the attackers but no one was arrested when last reports came in.
A police spokesperson said they filed a case and have taken up investigations in the incident.
