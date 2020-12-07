2-week national workshop on intellectual property rights and entrepreneurship commences at CUK

Ganderbal: Central University of Kashmir (CUK), Vice Chancellor, Prof Mehraj ud Din Mir Monday inaugurated a two-week National Workshop on “Intellectual Property Rights, Start-Ups and Entrepreneurship Development” organized by the Department of Information Technology, School of Engineering and Technology, at Tulmulla Campus here.

The Vice Chancellor also inaugurated ‘Ta’aruf’, an induction programme for the fresh batch of the students of B. Tech Computer Science & Engineering.

Addressing the participants both offline and online, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir, said “Innovation, be it in Engineering and Technology, Entrepreneurship or any other professional field has become the beating-heart that gives life to and maintains the relevance of every field in the current dynamic, ever-changing environment and we can’t stay away from it in the current digital world.” He encouraged the students to participate frequently in such workshops and asked them to become part of the solutions for the future.

Inaugurating ‘Ta’aruf,’ Vice Chancellor, welcomed the newly admitted students and said, “The university will extend all possible help, support and cooperation to the students to achieve their goals in academics and make an indelible mark in their field of study. He asked the freshers to enjoy their stay in the varsity and help in building a better society and serve the community thereafter. He also apprised the participants about the facilities provided by the university and scheme of the courses offered.

Registrar Prof. M Afzal Zargar, welcomed and congratulated the students for securing admission in the Department of Information Technology. He also informed the participants about the workshop and the initiatives taken by the Government of India to enable innovators and innovations along with highlighting the importance of innovation in Education during current times.

Addressing the inaugural session, Dean, School of Engineering and Technology, Dr. M Ahsan Chishti, while giving details about the two-week workshop, which is being attended by students, faculty members, research scholars and people working in different walks of life from various parts of the country, apprised the audience about the benefits and importance of the topics that will be discussed. He also welcomed the fresher’s and assured full support of his office to the students.

Prof. A.M. Wani, Director MPRC Prof. Shahid Rasool, Dr. Abid Hamid, Coordinator – NISP, Dr. Asif Khan, Asst. Prof, DCJ, Dr. Sheeba Nazir and Ms. Asmat from health centre were also present on the occasion. Er. Afaq Alam Khan, Head – Department of Information Technology, conducted the event proceedings and welcomed the guests while as Er. Zahoor Ahmad Najar presented the vote of thanks.

It is pertinent to mention Mr. Aiman Omar (Japan), Mr. Arshad A. Sheikh (U.S.A), Mr. Habeel Gazi (U.S.A), Dr. Fayaz Ahmad (China), Mr. Adil Hamid Malla (U.S.A), Mr. Pavan Dev Singh (India), Prof. Saad Parvaiz (Head – IIED Centre, NIT Srinagar) are expected to deliver lectures during the workshop

