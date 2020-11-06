Bike-borne gunmen loot Rs 60 lakh cash meant for ATM right outside bank

Shopian: Unidentified gunmen looted 60 lakh rupees from a bank van outside the Jammu and Kashmir Bank branch at main town Shopian, at 10:30 in the morning on Thursday.
Witnesses said that bike-borne gunmen appeared outside the bank and took away a cash bag which was meant to refill the nearby automatic teller machine (ATM).
They said that soon after the incident a manhunt was launched by government forces to trace the burglars.
A bank employee said that there were 60 lakh rupees with which the gunmen decamped.
A police official said that a case under relevant section has been lodged and investigation initiated, including . the questioning of bank employees.
Today’s incident was the first since December 2017 when unknown gunmen killed two cops and looted cash from a bank van in Keller belt of Shopian district. Earlier, in the month of April 2017, gunmen had looted cash from Jammu and Kashmir Bank branch at Harmain.