Rates for Kashmiri apple shoot up to almost double of last year’s

Shopian: In a year of heavy losses inflicted by fungal diseases, hailstorm, and almost a 30 percent decline in production, Kashmiri apples are at last fetching market rates that are satisfactory for fruit growers and traders in south Kashmir. The demand for the apples is also good despite the Covid19 situation.

According to fruit growers here in Shopian, the rates of Grade A apple are almost double than of last year, when a 16-kilogram box was being sold at Rs 500 in markets outside the region. They said that this year, the rates of Grade A Kulu variety apples is at Rs 1,000, that too at transactions done right in their orchards.

However, the gains would not be much as a large chunk of fruit has been affected by scab. This spoiled fruit is being sold at Rs 350 to 550 per box in the market or at orchards. “We sold the traditional Delicious variety at Rs 850 a day ago, which last year was sold at Rs 600 locally,” said Basit Ahmad Bhat, an orchardist in Shopian. He said that the returns will be equivalent to last year’s as about 45 percent of apple in his orchard was affected with scab.

According to official data, Kashmir this year has produced about 15 lach metric tonnes of apple which is 30 percent less compared to last year.

Fruit growers say that last year there were not many buying apples from orchards but this year people from outside Jammu and Kashmir have also reached to buy apples. “The presence of many buyers not only ends monopoly but also raises rates as well as demand,” said Muneer Ahmad, a trader.

Mukhtar Ahmad, another trader and also a cold storage owner, said that they are receiving orders in bulk for apples from outside traders, which according to him is a “positive sign.”

“Previously we used to send them apples and after that they declared the rates, but this year we show them them samples through WhatsApp and they declare the rates right then,” Ahmad said.

The Covid19 lockdown caused heavy losses to apple growers and traders at the beginning of this year as shutdown of transport meant nobody in other regions bought the apples. In Kashmir, about two lakh metric tonnes of apple was stored in cold chains last year with more than Rs 300 spent on cold storage charges per box.

Besides the rise in rates now, the season of apple picking and packing concluded almost a month ahead this year. Experts believe that the long dry spell and summer season stretching late were responsible for early harvesting.

