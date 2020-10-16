People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration formed after all-party meet

Srinagar: An all-party meeting at Farooq Abdullah’s residence on Thursday concluded with the affirmation of the Gupkar Declaration and its rechristening as the People’s Alliance of Gupkar Declaration.

The meeting was called by Farooq Abdullah a day earlier after meeting with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, who was released Tuesday night after 14 months in detention.

Talking to reporters today, Abdullah said that the different parties had decided to come together under the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration.

“We have named this alliance as People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. Our battle is constitutional. We want the Government of India to restore the pre-August 5, 2019, position,” he said.

He added that the issue has to be resolved as soon as possible by initiating dialogue with all stakeholders.

The Gupkar Declaration was signed on August 4, 2019, a day before abrogation of Article 370, in an attempt to pre-empt any tampering with the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The very next day, three former chief ministers along with hundreds of activists, political workers, and members of civil society were put under detention.

Abdullah said that the signatories of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration were going to meet a wide number of people in different regions to discuss issues pertaining to the demands put forth by the alliance.

“We’re going to meet people from other regions of the state so that we can have a broader discussion on the issues we are putting forward before the people of the state as well as before the government,” he said.

Farooq Abdullah, who was flanked by other signatories including Mehbooba Mufti, Sajad Gani Lone, Muhammad Yusuf Tarigami, Muzaffar Shah and other leaders, stated that they will fight for the rights that were snatched away last year from both Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

He demanded the release of all political leaders and workers detained post August 5 last year, saying they must be released immediately without any delay.

He termed the prolonged detention of Mehbooba Mufti as illegal and unconstitutional.

Abdullah informed that the next meeting of all the signatories will be held soon, and declined to share more details about the further course of action decided upon by the signatories.

J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president GA Mir couldn’t attend the all-party meet due to some health reasons. A party statement said that Mir failed to attend the meeting due to medical reasons.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print