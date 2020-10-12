Div Com stresses on fool-proof winter preparedness in Kashmir

‘3 high-end multi-purpose snow machines to be deployed for fast snow clearance this winter’

SRINAGAR: The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole today chaired a meeting of officers to review the winter preparedness and supply and stocking of essentials across Kashmir.

The meeting among others was attended by Directors of FCS & CA, Health Services, MeT, Disaster Management, RDD, Chief Engineers of PWD, JKPTCL, Distribution, PHE, MED, PMGSY, Beacon Kashmir, GM FCI, JD SFC, JD F&ES and other concerned. While all Deputy Commissioners attended the meeting through video conferencing.

At the outset the Div Com said that 4 high end multi- purpose snow machines being imported from Italy out of which 3 shall be deployed in Kashmir to ensure fast and smooth snow clearance work during the winter season.

Stressing on advanced preparations for prompt snow clearance from roads, the Div Com directed PWD, MED, ULB, BRO to remain well prepared and work in coordination for proper road clearance during the snowfall.

He emphasized on carrying out snow clearance as per the priority list and ensure all hospitals, emergency centres and other essential services installations are cleared under first priority.

The meeting was informed that the MED department has kept 211 machines in ready gear to be installed in all districts for snow clearance.

DCs were directed to ensure all preparations are in place from ending- October month only, besides preparation for the district snow management plan in each district.

The Div Com stresses on advanced branch and tree cutting at all required places to ensure smooth supply of electricity or traffic movement is not hampered during the snowfall.

PDD authorities were directed to ensure less curtailment in its scheduled power supply in areas to remain affected besides dumping of huge bank of transformers, poles, conductors and wire to remain available in each district for immediate restoration of affected electricity supply.

He laid emphasizes on sufficient stocking of food grains, LPG, diesel , petrol, medicines, vaccine and all other essential commodities in 4 cut- off zones in Kupwara and Bandipora districts, while similar direction were given to other l DCs to ensure sufficient stocking in all snow bound areas for winter months.

SMC authorities were directed to ensure installation of dewatering pumps in all waterlogged areas while Health authorities were told to ensure smooth and hassle-free patient care at all hospitals with availability of vaccines and medicines to the patients.

The Div Com directed FCS & CA department shall ensure dumping of food grains, fuel and all essential commodities to remain available to the people throughout the winter season.

