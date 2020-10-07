Another militant killed in Shopian gunfight; toll 3: Police

Shopian: One more unidentified militant has been killed in the gunfight with government forces at Sugan village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district taking the toll of slain militants to three, police said.

The gunfight was triggered Tuesday evening after forces cordoned off the village following inputs about the presence of militants there.

Kashmir Zone Police tweeted this morning that three unidentified militants had been killed in the gunfight adding searches were going on at the encounter site.

