LG Sinha announces Rs 1350 crore revival package for ailing business sector in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday announced a mega economic package of Rs 1350 crore for reviving the ailing business sector in the region due to the continuous lockdowns since last year stating that “this was just a beginning and much more was in the offing.”

He also said that the government was mulling a “structured package” for transporters, drivers, auto-drivers, house boat owners and shikara wallas.

Addressing a press conference at Rajbhawan Srinagar, LG Sinha said that he had recently met around 35 delegations from various sectors after which a committee headed by his advisor KK Sharma was constituted.

The committee, he said, has submitted its report in a time-bound manner.

The LG said that the committee has recommended an economic package of Rs 1350 crores for revival of ailing business sector in J&K.

“I am glad to announce this package today with a message that this is just a beginning,” he said.

He said that Rs 1350 Crore economic package is apart from Rs 1400 Crore package announced for J&K under Aatma Nirbhar Abhiyan of which Rs 6000 is for power sector reforms and others.

The LG Sinha said that the government is also mulling a separate “structured mechanism and package” for the taxi-drivers, transporters, auto-drivers, houseboat owners, Shikara wallas, and other affected people, who have suffered one or the other way in the past 20 years.

He also announced stamp duty exemption till March 2021 for all borrowers. “I would like to announce that from October 1, special desk will be set up at every J&K Bank branch for youth including entrepreneurs,” the LG said.

The LG Sinha said that Government of India is working out a new industrial policy which will be ready soon. (KNO)

