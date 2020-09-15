Won’t let ‘injustice’ happen with families of Rajouri civilians allegedly killed in Shopian: Sinha

Srinagar: The government on Monday said that ‘no injustice’ would be allowed to happen with the families of three youth who were allegedly killed in a staged encounter in Shopian two months ago.

Three youths dubbed as militants were killed by government forces on July 18 in south Kashmir’s Shopian. Contradicting the government forces, three families from Rajouri came forward claiming that the trio were civilians and worked as labourers. They include Abrar Ahmad Khan (17) son of Bagga Khan, his brother-in-law Abrar Ahmad (25) son of Mohammad Yusuf, and their relative Imtiyaz Ahmad (20) son of Sabr Hussain, all residents of Peeri, Kotranka in Rajouri district. The disclosure prompted the army to launch an investigation into the case.

Addressing his second presser here, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that his administration will ensure that no injustice is done to the families who claimed their kin were civilians and not militants.

“A probe is going on in the July 18 Shopian encounter at two levels. One led by administration and the other by army. Let me assure you today that there will be no injustice,” he told reporters.

Replying to a query, Sinha sought time to take a call on the heavy traffic jams caused by the movement of government forces.

“Give me some time, I will talk to you (media persons) on this issue,” he said.

According to him, a public Darbar at divisional and sub-divisional levels would be held on Wednesday where Divisional Commissioners and DCs will address issues of public importance.

“This will be on a rotational basis. First week Divisional Commissioners will attend Darbars at divisional level and on the next Wednesday they will remain present at sub-divisional level. This process will be monitored for three months after which we will take it to block level as well,” he added.

Regarding the empowerment of panchayat’s LG said every Panchayat halqa will get Rs 10 lakh for various developmental works. The officers, he said, will only facilitate the works and rest everything will be done by the panchayat members themselves.

“The aim is to make every village in J&K a model village,” he said.

