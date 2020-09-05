3 militants killed, army major, 2 cops wounded in encounter in Pattan

Baramulla: Three militants were killed while an army major and two policemen were injured in a day-long gunfight in Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday.

Official sources said that government forces including army’s 29 RR, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and paramilitary CRPF cordoned off Yadipora village in sub-division Pattan early Friday morning after receiving inputs of presence of a group of armed militants in the area.

They said that as the forces zeroed in on a suspected spot, militants hidden there opened fire, injuring an army major who was later identified as Rohit Mehra of 29 RR.

The forces shifted the injured major to a nearby army hospital from where he was shifted to 92 base army hospital in Srinagar, official sources said.

The forces then evacuated civilians from the area, after which they engaged in a gunfight that continued throughout the day. The sources said that two policemen received injuries during the gunfight and were shifted to hospital.

Officials in the evening confirmed that all the three militants in the area had been killed while the injured security forces’ personnel were stable in hospital.

Srinagar-based spokesperson of Indian Army Lt Col Rajesh Kalia also confirmed that three militants had been killed in the operation.

Yadipora is a small village along the Srinagar-Baramulla highway close to Hyder Beigh market and the 29RR army camp.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print