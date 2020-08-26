MeT predicts widespread rains in J&K for 2 days

Srinagar: After prolonged dry spell, meteorological centre Srinagar on Tuesday predicted widespread rains in Jammu and Kashmir from Wednesday, lasting for up to two days.

The rains are expected to bring respite from the ongoing heatwave as Kashmir recorded the highest-ever temperature in the last three decades this month.

The meteorological department on Tuesday said that Jammu and Kashmir along with Ladakh are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday.

“South West Monsoon is active over Jammu. As a result of this there has been widespread moderate rain in Jammu and same is most likely to persist for next 72 hours(25th, 26th and 27th). Further widespread light to moderate rain is expected in Kashmir division on 26 and 27 August. Scattered light to moderate rain is also expected in Ladakh, Gilgit- Baltistan region on 26 and 27 August”, said MeT in a statement.

It quoted Indian Meteorological Department’s saying the experimental model has found soil at various places in Jammu and Kashmir especially in Jammu region is fully saturated. As a result, continuous rainfall at vulnerable places may result in flash floods and landslides at several places.

The department further warned of temporary disruption of traffic of roads, including Srinagar-Jammu Highway, Srinagar-Leh Highway (Zojila Pass), Leh- Manali Highway, Mughal Road and Sadhna Pass.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print