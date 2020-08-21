6 deaths in Kashmir, 683 new cases in J&K

Srinagar: Six more deaths were recorded due to Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the toll of victims to 578, whereas 683 fresh cases were detected, raising the Covid tally to over the 30k mark in Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday.

According to officials, three deceased persons were from Srinagar, one each from Baramulla, Budgam and Pulwama districts of Kashmir valley.

So far 578 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 537 in Kashmir, and 41 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 185 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (90), Pulwama (41), Budgam (46), Anantnag (43), Kupwara (39), Kulgam (31), Shopian (26), Bandipora (22), and the lowest in Ganderbal (14).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 29 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (3), two each from Doda, Udhampur and Poonch, one each from Ramban, Kathua, and Samba districts of Jammu division.

On Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir reported 683 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 68 travellers, taking the overall tally to 30, 717.

Among them, 569 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, while 114 were reported from Jammu division.

As per the officials, Srinagar reported single- day cases at 165, followed by Bandipora 113, Pulwama 59, Budgam 52, Kupwara 42, Anantnag and Ganderbal 41 each, Shopian 28, Baramulla 22, and Kulgam 6.

While as in Jammu division, Jammu district reported single- day cases at 59, followed by Udhampur 16, Kathua 14, Samba 9, Rajouri 7, Reasi 4, Doda and Poonch 2 each, and Ramban 1.

With the new cases, the total tally has risen to 30717, which include 23955 in Kashmir and 6762 in Jammu.

The officials said that 728 infected patients have recovered and been discharged from the hospital during the past 24 hours, including 611 from Kashmir and 117 from Jammu division. With this, the number of recovered patients has reached to 23225, which include 17992 from Kashmir, and 5233 from Jammu division.

Out of the total 8,33,403 tests results available, only 30,717 have turned positive, while all remaining have been reported negative, said the officials.

The officials added that J&K currently has 6914 active cases, in which 5426 are from Kashmir and 1488 from Jammu.

