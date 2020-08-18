Shopian fake encounter: DNA samples collected from Rajouri, says Army

Srinagar: The army on Tuesday said that a high level Court of Inquiry into the alleged fake encounter by the forces on July 18 in Shopian was “under progress”.

The purported gunfight took place in Amshipora area of the south Kashmir district with the forces claiming to have killed three militants.

But families from Rajouri district have said that the slain “militants” were in fact their innocent relatives, who were working as labourers in Shopian and had gone missing before the “encounter”.

The army statement said that the DNA samples of the relatives had been collected from Rajouri under the aegis of J&K Police and sent for matching with the slain trio.

It said that statements of key witnesses are being recorded and progress is being monitored closely.

“Additional civil witnesses are being asked to depose before the Court of Inquiry, ” the army added.

The statement said that the Indian

Indian Army is “committed to ethical conduct of all counter terrorist operations”.

“Cases where doubts are raised are investigated under due process as per the law of the land. Since the case is under investigation, further details will be shared periodically, as appropriate without affecting due legal process, ” the army statement said.

