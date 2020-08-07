473 more COVID-19 cases take J&K tally to 23927, death toll soars to 449

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Friday reported 473 more COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 23927.
As per the government’s media bulletin, 421 cases were detected within J&K, the remaining 51 cases were detected from amongst the travelers into the region.
As per the data, there are 7260 active COVID-19 cases in J&K while 16218 patients have recovered from the disease.
Death toll related to the disease has risen to 449.

