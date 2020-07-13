KU postpones offline UG, professional exams in July

SRINAGAR: In view of fresh restrictions to contain COVID-19 in Srinagar, Kashmir University on Sunday postponed all undergraduate and professional offline examinations scheduled in July.
Controller Examinations KU, Prof Farooq Ahmad Mir told Kashmir Reader that the examinations had been postponed after lockdown was re-imposed in Srinagar till further notification.
The announcement came shortly after the district administration Srinagar announced fresh COVID-19 restrictions in 88 containment zones from Monday in view of a spike in Coronavirus infections.
