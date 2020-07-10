Six Covid-19 deaths take toll to 155

Srinagar: J&K reported six more Covid-19 related deaths on Thursday, taking the total number of fatalities of patients infected with the novel coronavirus to 155 in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, a 65-year-old woman from Kulgam who died at SKIMS Bemina on Thursday was detected positive for the new virus.

Dr Shifa Deva, Medical Superintendent of SKIMS Bemina, said that the patient was referred from Kulgam and died this afternoon at the hospital.

“She was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday evening after complaining of breathlessness at home. She was suffering from many underlying ailments such as hypertension and pneumonia,” Dr Deva said.

Another 70-year-old Covid-19 positive woman from Pulwama district died at SMHS Hospital Srinagar on Thursday.

She was also having multiple comorbidities including bilateral pneumonia, said SMHS Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Nazir Choudhary.

“The patient was admitted to the hospital on Monday and died today,” he said.

Earlier in the day, two women, one from Baramulla and the other from Srinagar, died after testing positive for Covid-19.

The woman from Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district was 60 years old and the woman from Natipora, Srinagar, was 80 years of age.

According to Medical Superintendent of CD hospital, Dr Saleem Tak, the woman from Pattan was admitted to the hospital on June 29 after testing positive for Covid-19 and died on Thursday morning.

He said the patient was suffering from hypertension, hypothyroidism and bilateral pneumonia.

The elderly woman from Natipora Srinagar was admitted to SMHS Hospital on July 1 and died today morning at around 4 am, Dr Choudhary said.

Officials said National Conference leader died late in the evening.

Later in the day, the official media bulletin revealed that one more death related to Covid-19 took place in Shopian.

Of the 154 fatalities in J&K, 140 people were from Kashmir division and 14 from Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 37 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (31), Kulgam (18), Shopian (15), Anantnag (12), Budgam (11), Jammu (8), Kupwara (7), Pulwama (5), Bandipora (3), Doda (2) while one death each has been reported from Ganderbal, Poonch, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua.

Meanwhile, 240 new coronavirus patients were detected in J&K taking the total number of cases to 9,501 including 5,695 recoveries.

Moreover, 128 more Covid-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals, 54 from Jammu division and 74 from Kashmir division.

Officials said thirty-four Covid-19 positive patients including two gynae patients and a newborn baby were today discharged from JLNM Hospital after their repeat sample tested negative for the virus.

“All patients were from district Srinagar except 5 patients who were from district Pulwama and one from Poonch,” said Dr Bilquies Shah, the Deputy Medical Superintendent.

“All the patients were discharged after 10 to 12 days of their hospital stay and most of them were asymptomatic,” she said.

The total number of discharged patients from JLNM Hospital are now 490 while total positive patients admitted at JLNM hospital at present are 93 including 10 pregnant women who are admitted in the Gynae isolation ward.

Two major hospitals of Kashmir–SKIMS Soura and SKIMS Bemina reported 74 new cases out of 2,090 samples tested there since Wednesday evening.

