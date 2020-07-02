Tral operation called off

Anantnag: An anti-militancy operation which was going on in Tral town of Pulwama district since last more than 18 hours was called off on Wednesday evening.

The operation was launched in Bilalabad locality of main town Tral.

The gunfight had started in the area at about 10:30 PM Tuesday night. A senior police official said that a Cordon and Search Operation was initiated in the area following inputs regarding presence of militants.

“As the area was being cordoned the militants fired indiscriminately from their hiding place. The fire was retaliated and the exchange continued for more than 4 hours,” the official said.

He said that the militants stopped firing in the wee hours of the morning and no fresh contact has been established with the holed up militants ever since.

Meanwhile, mobile internet services were snapped in police district Awantipora soon after the first shots were fired and were yet to be restored while this report was being filed.

