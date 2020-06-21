Militant killed in Kulgam gunfight was a Pakistani national: Police

Srinagar: Police on Sunday identified the militant killed in a gunfight at village Likhdipora of district Kulgam the preceding day as Tayab Waleed @ Imran Bhai @ Gazi Baba, a Pakistani national affiliated with JeM outfit.

The gunfight raged in Saturday after forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area triggering the encounter.

A police statement issued this afternoon said that Waleed was operational commander of JeM and was an expert in making IEDs besides being a sharp shooter.

Arms and ammunition including one AK rifle, one M-4 Carbine, a Pistol and other incriminating material was recovered from the site of encounter, Police said.

