Mishandling of sample collection in Baramulla, DM orders probe

Baramulla: The district administration Baramulla has ordered an inquiry into the alleged mishandling of sample collection for Covid-19 tests in Baramulla district.

An order passed by the Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr Gulam Nabi Itoo, on Sunday said, “It has come to the notice and even has been highlighted in various media forums, including social media, that the prescribed protocol in governing the conduct and release of people in quarantine has been observed in the breach.

“It has also been alleged that due care has not been taken while analysing the results of the samples and the persons in quarantine have been selected by issuing a negative test certificate by some BMOs while as final reports have indicated that they were positive,” the order reads.

It says that special reference has been made to the persons whose samples were collected at Jammu and quarantined in Saint Joseph’s School Baramulla besides Bangladeshi returnees who were quarantined in Samrkand Hotel Baramulla.

“Whereas aspersions have also been cast against the district administration for lack of supervision and coordination, therefore, in order to find out facts and circumstances which led to the above situation, it is hereby ordered that a detailed inquiry is conducted into it and report submitted by 3rd of June 2020 so that further follow up action can be taken accordingly,” the order copy reads.

Joint director planning Baramulla, Dr Farooq Ahmad, who is HOD biochemistry at GMC Baramulla, and Mohammad Yousuf, DSP quarantine centres, will conduct the inquiry and submit its report to district magistrate by June 3.

Recently three youths, one from Langate area of Handwara and two youths from Gantamulla area of Baramulla, were released by the health department from Saint Joseph’s quarantine centre along with proper certificates. They went home and spent time with their families and relatives when the health department received their positive test reports. Then they were shifted to hospital, due to which fear spread among the local residents and families of the persons.

Later, a large number of people complained before the district magistrate over how these persons were released with negative test certificates.

