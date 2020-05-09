The Food Safety Wing of Food and Drugs Administration Department, in

compliance with the instructions issued by the Commissioner, FDA, J&K, carried out

surprise check of food business establishments across the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. This

exercise was carried out to ensure availability of safe and wholesome food to the end user.

The special drive was necessitated amidst growing concern that some unscrupulous traders

can take advantage of lockdown enforced by Government due to pandemic COVID -19.

The Commissioner, Food and Drugs Administration, J&K, Mr. Shakeel-Ur-

Rehman, had on 23.04.2020, issued circular instructions to the enforcement staff to

conduct inspections of all Food Business Operators (FBOs) in the supply chain to ensure

strict compliance of the guidelines on Food Safety and Hygiene practices for FBOs during

COVID-19, issued by Apex Authority i.e. Food Safety and Standards Authority of India

(FSSAI). The Commissioner also issued directions that due attention is required to be

given to food product of mass consumption preferably spices, edible oil, cereals and

cereals products, bakery products, milk and milk products and also other certain food

products and furnish weekly reports in this regard.

During the special drive commencing from 1 st of May 2020, the enforcement staff

carried out 996 inspections, lifted 62 samples of different food items viz. Mustard Oil, Til

Oil, Spices, Atta, Milk, Dates etc. and destroyed food item which includes vegetables,

fruits, milk etc amounting to Rs. 25000/-. Moreover, 04 challans under various provision

of the Act have been recommended against the erring FBOs which shall be filed in due

course of time. Besides, the derive resulted in seizure of 560 Kg Ghee and 91 Kg of spices

after lifting statutory samples which have been sent to the Food Testing Laboratory for

ascertaining the quality of the said food item. Meanwhile during the month of April, 2020,

the Food Testing Laboratory carried out analysis of 147 samples, out of which 46 have

been declared sub standard/misbranded. The prosecution against the concerned FBO shall

be launched as per the procedure laid down under the FSS Act, 2006.

The Commissioner, FDA, J&K, has also issued instructions to reach out to the

end users to generate awareness among masses about the importance of safe food as also

hygiene and sanitation through various modes including Mobile Food Testing Vans. He

also emphasized that spread of COVID-19 can be prevented by adopting strict physical

distancing, hygiene protocol and cleaning and sanitation practices at the level of FBO and

community kitchen/langars.

While reviewing the weekly reports, the Commissioner, FDA, J&K, advised his

enforcement staff to identify such food products which are being stocked/offered for sale

after best before as per label claim and take necessary cognizance in accordance with the

provisions laid down under the Act.

