12 more patients discharged from SKIMS, Bemina after recovering from Covid-19

SRINAGAR: SKIMS Medical College Hospital Bemina informed that 12 more COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital after recovering from the contagious disease. Among the 153 COVID Positive patients admitted for treatment at SKIMS Medical College Hospital after being referred from various hospitals across the valley, 05 belong to Baramulla, 02 to Srinagar, 02 are from Bandipora, 01 patient from Kerala and 02 from Delhi.

The discharged patients were seen off by the Principal, SKIMS Medical College along with the DMS, Sanitation Superintendent and Senior Security Supervisor to boost their confidence and do away with any social stigma. With this the percentage of recovery of patients treated for COVID 19 in SKIMS Bemina (JVC), has reached 56 %.

It is worthwhile to mention that one female patient from Gund Jehangir, Dist Bandipora aged above 80 years with COVID Pneumonia and Respiratory Distress also recovered and has been discharged. The Principal complimented the staff particularly Doctors, Nurses, technical, MRD and other paramedical staff including sanitation and security staff for delivering remarkable services.

