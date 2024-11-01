Warwan: A Village Cut Off From The World

Power outages, water scarcity and healthcare neglect highlight the urgent need for basic human rights in an isolated village

Warwan exists in a state of perpetual isolation. Six months of road blockades, coupled with no electricity and internet, have severed ties with the outside world. It’s time to break the silence, amplify their voices, and bring attention to this forgotten village’s cry for basic human rights—electricity, internet, and connectivity.

Snowed Under: 6-Month Road Blockade

Harsh snowfalls cripple the village’s sole lifeline, blocking roads for six agonizing months. This isolation:

– Cuts off essential supplies and services

– Strands residents, separating families

– Chokes economic activity and trade

Power Supply: A Flickering Dream

The village struggles with frequent power outages, sometimes lasting up to 12 hours a day. Residents are forced to rely on candles, lanterns, or expensive diesel generators, hindering daily life, business, and education. The power crisis stunts economic growth, affecting local businesses and livelihoods.

Internet Darkness

In today’s digital age, internet connectivity is a fundamental necessity. However, Warwan remains disconnected, with sporadic or non-existent internet services. This isolation hampers communication, education, and access to essential services, further marginalizing the community.

Education in Crisis: Challenges Faced by Village Schools

Outdated Infrastructure: Our village schools are housed in crumbling buildings, lacking basic amenities such as proper lighting, ventilation, and sanitation facilities. Incomplete Faculty: Our schools operate with inadequate teaching staff, resulting in overcrowded classrooms and insufficient attention for students. Limited Resources: Schools lack essential resources, including textbooks, technology, and scientific equipment, hindering effective learning.

This weak educational foundation hampers the village’s future, stifling opportunities and perpetuating poverty.

Healthcare in Shambles

The village hospital lies dormant, a stark reminder of neglected promises. Non-functional hospitals mean:

– No timely medical care

– No emergency services

– No hope for the sick or injured

Water Scarcity: A Daily Struggle

Clean drinking water is a luxury in Warwan. Residents face severe water shortages, forcing them to rely on distant water sources or expensive tankers. The lack of piped water supply in homes exacerbates health risks, particularly for children, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems.

Break the Silence: Warwan’s Plea for Change

The people of Warwan demand change. Six months of road blockades, no electricity, and an internet blackout have pushed the community to the edge. It’s time to break the silence, amplify their voices, and bring attention to this forgotten village’s cry for basic human rights—electricity, internet, and connectivity.

By Faizan Reyaz

[email protected]