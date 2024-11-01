Sakina inspects construction site of GMC Handwara, assesses progress of ongoing works

Visits makeshift campus of GMC, reviews its functioning

KUPWARA: Minister of Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare, School Education and Higher Education, Sakeena Masood on Thursday visited the construction site of Government Medical College (GMC) Handwara and took detailed appraisal of the construction site as well as progress of ongoing works.

During the visit, the Minister took detailed round of the construction site and took first-hand assessment of the ongoing works. She held detailed deliberations with the engineers of the project executing agency and sought details from them about the present status of the project as well as issues pertaining to its smooth execution.

While interacting with the officers of executing agency, Sakeena Masood highlighted that purpose of her visit was to check the construction site and its feasibility, so that the project can be taken to its logical end.

At the construction site of GMC Handwara , the Minister was apprised by the Executive Engineer R&B that the under-construction GMC project costs Rs.325 crore and has 251 kanals of land in possession. 17 buildings are to be constructed for GMC and work is in progress on 11 buildings while as work is in progress on 200 -bedded hospital building in the premises of District Hospital at Handwara.

ADC Handwara, Aziz Ahmed Rather; Director Coordination New Medical Colleges, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Rather; Principal GMC, Medical Superintendent District Hospital, officers of Sub-District Administration, Handwara and Engineers accompanied the Minister during visit.

Later, the Minister also inspected the makeshift building of GMC Handwara and reviewed the functioning of institution.

She held a brief meeting with the Principal GMC Handwara, faculty of the institution, officers of Sub-district administration and other concerned officers and took detailed appraisal from them about the functioning of the institution.

Addressing the officers during the meeting, the Minister directed them to fill vacant posts immediately so that that best medical care facilities are provided here. She added that this college caters to vast population of rural areas and therefore you need to ensure that this health facility operates with highest potential.

During the meeting, Principal GMC also gave a detailed presentation on the functioning of institution.