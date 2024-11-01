Govt Boys Higher Secondary School Halmtapora’s Commitment To Excellence

This north Kashmir school is famous for its grandeur appealing landscape, updated infrastructure and unparalleled academic excellence

Government Boys Higher Secondary School Halmatpora is the only Senior Secondary school in the entire belt of Hyhama in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. This belt comprises a total population of approximately 30,000. This institution was upgraded in 2003 and given the status of Higher Secondary. It is located at the beautiful foothills of Mountain Ra’mun and is established at the shrine of Hazrat Ibrahim (sb). This institution is famous and popular throughout District Kupwara for its natural beauty, visually appealing landscape, and scenery.

This institution is complete in all respects, and it offers top-class facilities. Besides academic excellence, it has a wonderful aesthetic appeal and provides an environment where students can flourish physically, emotionally, and mentally. Good infrastructure can create a positive learning environment that motivates students to learn and excel. A well-designed and well-maintained learning environment enhances student engagement, promotes active learning, and fosters a sense of belonging within the school community. Students are more likely to excel academically when they feel safe, supported, and inspired by their surroundings.

However, some educational institutions across the state often face challenges in providing adequate facilities due to limited funding, outdated resources, or insufficient access to technology. In contrast, this institution offers top-class facilities, including well-designed classrooms equipped with the best furniture, lighting, ventilation, recreation and sports amenities, accessible locations, safety measures, computer labs, an ATAL Tinkering Lab, a library, laboratories, and separate washrooms.

Since 2002, thousands of students have graduated from here. The specialty of this institution is that every year, students crack prestigious examinations. This institution has produced hundreds of professional doctors, engineers, teachers, bankers, research scholars, and intellectuals who have been working in various sectors, both government and private, managing their lives beautifully and contributing to society and the nation.

The entire Hyhama Block is subdivided into three clusters: Halmatpora, Khanpora, and Humandar, with a total of 73 government schools, including primary, middle, high, and higher secondary schools. Ironically, out of these 73 government schools, BHSS Halmatpora is the only higher secondary school in the entire block, serving a population of more than 30,000. This institution has been serving its nation and community for the last 50 years, fulfilling its responsibilities well. Students are gaining profound insights, knowledge, life experiences, and the skills to undertake challenging tasks, fostering a deeper understanding of real-world educational issues.

The education of students is the primary and top priority of this institution. Along with the educational curriculum, ethics, worship, trust and belief in Allah, and making the students the best citizens of the country are also among the primary duties of this institution. Just two years ago, the physical condition of this institution was quite different; three building blocks were placed, and more than that, nothing was visible. However, since Principal Mr. Mohammad Yaseen Magray joined the institution, the school has witnessed a great change, and every inhabitant of this area gladly accepts his contributions to this institution. His dynamic educational pursuits over the years, via facilitating and administering, have shaped the institution perfectly.

Presently, we have a beautiful volleyball spectator court, which adds to the beauty of this institution. Additionally, a well-designed podium (stage) has been constructed, which is used for multiple purposes, such as morning assemblies, conferences, seminars, and symposiums. Two wonderful parks are maintained inside the premises, one for boys and another entirely for girls. Moreover, tiles have been installed at special places in the school, and plantations have been placed at necessary and suitable locations to enhance the attractiveness of the institution. The layout of the school attracts visitors, refreshes the mind, and brings calmness. No matter how many sufferings and troubles a person faces, once they enter the gate, all their sufferings and miseries disappear. The infrastructure of the school is highly maintained and attractive.

The school is under the dedicated hands of an intelligentsia—well-qualified and professionally outstanding teachers who are known for their simplicity, specialization in their subjects, gentle nature, and open-heartedness. As a result of their training, students have reached a high level of spirituality, and their moral behaviour is very impressive. Every year, the children achieve high marks. In the previous academic year, the institution produced 95%, 86%, and 94% in classes 12th, 11th, and 10th respectively, which included 07 distinctions and a good number of positions as well.

In addition to academic excellence, a quality-based library has been established for reading purposes. Students from different streams visit the library regularly and read books according to their tastes and temperaments, fostering a good reading habit. In the contemporary world, reading habits are extremely negligible, and this needs to be addressed promptly. The world has changed significantly; the venerable tradition of the teaching-learning process has languished into obsolescence. In the conventional teaching-learning process, a teacher would use chalk-and-talk practices, but now a teacher is primarily a facilitator, with smart boards and projectors replacing traditional methods. The schools are highly equipped with the latest facilities, encouraging young minds to be curious and enthusiastic about discovering new things.

As such, a beautiful computer lab has been established where students learn basic computer programs like MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint presentations, and other primary applications related to computers and information technology. Students access the internet to learn about the happenings in the world. The Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) has also been established to foster creativity and innovation among young minds. Our students have presented various innovative modules at different levels and received awards as well. Recently, the Chief Education Officer, Mr. Abdul Majid Dar, paid a surprise visit and conducted an academic inspection to assess the overall progress and functioning of the institution. Students presented their module, “Smart Goggles”—a device for visually impaired people (sensor-based) that produces a beep sound when encountering obstacles. The worthy CEO expressed his appreciation and gratitude. DDC Kupwara Ayushi Sudan (IAS), also acknowledged the institution on a different occasion.

Behind the main academic block, we have a beautiful, well-planned, and well-designed building block consisting of three rooms for higher classes, equipped with all necessary architectural features, including good ventilation in all classrooms, along with facilities like fans, lights, benches, and whiteboards. This building is entirely dedicated to higher classes, and sometimes conferences and symposiums are conducted there, weather permitting. Last year, we conducted SSB exams in that building.

In addition to all these facilities, high-resolution (HD) CCTV (closed-circuit television) cameras have been installed in important locations inside and outside the premises to monitor the overall situation.

As a student of this institution, I consider it my second home. The people (intelligentsia) around me are so humble and kind. Working in any organization requires a healthy atmosphere, and BHSS Halmatpora has exceeded my expectations. I am so glad, happy, and blessed to be part of this wonderful institution, where I learn new things every day. I pray to Allah SWT for its rapid and continuous growth.

The writer is a teacher at BHSS Halmatpora, Hyhama

M Maqbool Dar

[email protected]