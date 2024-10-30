IUST entrepreneurs gain insights from industry leaders in Mohali visit

SRINAGAR: CIED – IUST Foundation, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) organized a one – day Training cum Exposure visit of a group of 20 entrepreneurs from IUST to Mohali Industry Association (MIA) and its associated Industries. The event was sponsored by the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) and organized under the patronage of Prof. Shakil A. Romshoo, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, IUST.

The team led by Dr. Basharat Nabi Dar, Coordinator EDC/CPMSB, engaged in an insightful session with Sh. S. Baljit Singh, President of MIA, at the MIA Office in SAS Nagar, Punjab. Sh. Singh emphasized the critical role of industry-oriented training and upskilling for start-ups, underscoring how exposure to established industrial practices can contribute to entrepreneurial growth and long-term success.

Participants gained first-hand experience of innovative industrial practices, state-of-the-art methodologies, and modern processing equipment. Each session provided a detailed overview of the entire supply chain, from raw material procurement to final product output, offering the entrepreneurs an in-depth understanding of industry operations. Prof. Parvez A. Mir, CEO, CIED – IUST Foundation, highlighted that one of the Foundation’s key missions is to mentor and provide real-world exposure to aspiring entrepreneurs, enabling them to scale their start-ups into established, organized enterprises. Prof. Mir expressed his gratitude to SIDBI for their continuous support and collaboration in fostering the growth of micro and small enterprises within the region.

