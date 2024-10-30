KU pledges to promote integrity, transparency

Vigilance Awareness Week

SRINAGAR: To promote integrity and transparency, ensuring an environment that contributes to the prosperity of the institution and society, the University of Kashmir (KU) Tuesday, launched ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’, with a pledge-taking ceremony led by Vice Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan.

The weeklong event, that runs through November 3 and organised by the Departmental Vigilance Office in collaboration with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Government of Jammu and Kashmir, is being observed across Jammu and Kashmir under the theme ‘Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity’.

KU Vice Chancellor, Prof Nilofer Khan administered the oath, stressing the university’s commitment to ethical practices, transparency and accountability.

“I am proud of my employees; we work collectively for the development of the university and society, holding ourselves accountable to all stakeholders,” Prof Khan said.

KU Registrar, Prof Naseer Iqbal, highlighted the university’s active participation in the ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’ through seminars, discussions and awareness campaigns.

“KU stands firmly against corruption. We pledge to uphold our values of integrity, regardless of the task at hand,” he added.

On the occasion, teaching and non-teaching staff took a pledge to uphold institutional integrity, resist corruption and encourage a culture of honesty, maintaining good governance, following a code of ethics, providing grievance redressal mechanisms and protecting stakeholder interests.