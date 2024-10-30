CUK’s DCJ starts workshop on cinematography, editing

GANDERBAL: Department of Communication and Journalism (DCJ), Central University of Kashmir (CUKashmir) commenced a three-day hands-on workshop on Cinematography and Editing for the students at Tulmulla campus here on Monday.

The workshop focuses on imparting students with essential skills in camera handling, cinematography, and editing, by Mr. Mohammad Younis Zargar, cinematographer, editor, and DI colorist.

Organized under the guidance of Prof. A. Ravinder Nath, Vice Chancellor CUKashmir, the workshop aims to bridge the gap between academic theory and practical application, offering students real-world insights into visual media production.

In his speech, Prof. Shahid Rasool, Dean Academic Affairs and School of Media Studies, highlighted the importance of hands-on training in media education. He said, “Practical training in media is crucial for students to connect theoretical knowledge with real-world applications. This workshop will provide hands-on experience in the art of visual storytelling.”

Highlighting the significance of the workshop, Dr. Arif Nazir, Head of the Deptt, said that skills like camera operation and editing are indispensable in today’s dynamic media landscape. “The department is dedicated to provide students with opportunities to excel professionally, and this workshop is an important step in enhancing their technical expertise,” he added.

This workshop is expected to substantially enhance the students’ technical abilities, better preparing them for successful careers in media and journalism.

