FCIK proposes comprehensive plan to boost industry, create 300,000 jobs

In meeting with CM Omar Abdullah, the Federation of Chambers of Industries Kashmir pledges to create 60,000 jobs annually in exchange for govt support to address region’s industrial challenges

SRINAGAR: The Federation of Chambers of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) has presented a detailed 10-point plan to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, aimed at revitalizing the region’s struggling industries, which are currently facing significant challenges. In exchange for government support, the chamber has committed to generating 60,000 jobs annually.

A meeting led by FCIK President Shahid Kamili took place on Tuesday with the Chief Minister, joined virtually by the Deputy Chief Minister, the Chamber said in a statement issued here. Key officials in attendance included the Chief Secretary, the Advisor to the CM, the Additional Chief Secretary to the CM, and Principal Secretaries of Power and Finance, along with the Managing Director of KPDCL. The FCIK delegation featured Advisory Committee members M.D. Qureshi, Shakeel Qalander, Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, Ovees Jami, and Altaf Ahmad, alongside estate and district presidents from across the valley.

The meeting examined the current status and challenges facing the industry, presenting a memorandum that outlines ten essential initiatives needed to help the sector navigate its difficulties, the statement said. FCIK President Kamili advocated for the implementation of a Rs 28,400 crore central industrial scheme for existing units without any conditions, emphasizing its potential benefits.

Kamili assured the Chief Minister that, upon approval and resolution of the organization’s genuine demands, FCIK is committed to generating 300,000 employment opportunities over the next five years, equating to 60,000 jobs each year.

Former FCIK president Shakeel Qalander highlighted the challenges facing industrial operations, stressing the need for a unified industrial policy for both new and established units. He pointed out that the current three-policies approach has created confusion. Other issues discussed included insufficient marketing support and delayed payments, which have left many local manufacturers struggling. The Chief Minister was urged to focus on reviving and scaling up existing units through modernization and technological upgrades.

Concerns about sluggish credit flow to MSMEs and non-performing assets (NPAs) were also raised, with proposals for effective resolution. FCIK addressed infrastructural deficiencies in the valley, requesting the establishment of additional large-scale industrial estates and improvements to existing ones.

In response to the FCIK’s demands, the Chief Minister assured attendees that all genuine concerns would be addressed promptly, the statement said, adding, “He expressed a strong commitment to reviving the industrial sector, recognizing its importance for overall economic development and increased government revenue. The Chief Minister acknowledged the necessity for a unified industrial policy and promised immediate steps in that direction. He also agreed that any orders not implemented in Jammu would be withdrawn in Kashmir, reinforcing his dedication to equitable treatment across the region.”

The Chief Minister acknowledged the challenges posed by composite tenders issued by various departments, which often exclude local businesses due to lower turnover requirements, and assured that these issues would be addressed, the FCIK said.

Various estate-related issues were discussed by Presidents of industrial estates from Lassipora, Khunmoh, Ganderbal, Zakura, Baghi Ali Mardan Khan, Anchidora, Vessu, and others. District presidents from Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama, Budgam, Srinagar and Baramulla also raised concerns regarding the unorganized sector during the meeting.