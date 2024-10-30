J&K Police celebrates Rashtriya Ekta Diwas across UT

DGP administers unity oath at APC Zewan

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Police celebrated Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, also known as National Unity Day across the Union Territory of J&K to commemorate the significant contributions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The main event was held at APC Zewan, where the Director General of Police, J&K, Nalin Prabhat administered the unity oath to officers and jawans.

The day was also celebrated in all district, unit, and wing headquarters of the Jammu and Kashmir Police where concerned police heads administered unity oath to jawans and officers at colourful functions.

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, or National Unity Day, is an annual event to honour Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a key leader renowned for his efforts in unifying the country. The day is dedicated to promoting national integration and unity.

