Police dismantle heroin trafficking network in Bla, arrest key figures

SRINAGAR: In a significant operation against drug trafficking, police in Baramulla seized 2.7 kg of heroin valued at Rs 20 crores and arrested three key members of a smuggling ring.

Acting on credible intelligence, a police team detained Nazim Din, son of Alim Din Tass, from Zamboor Pattan Uri during a surprise checkpoint on NHW Khanpora on October 21, 2024. During the search, officers discovered 519 grams of heroin concealed in a polythene bag under his armpit.

In initial questioning, Nazim revealed his involvement in drug trafficking, allegedly under the influence of an unknown individual from Downtown Srinagar known as “Mir Sb.” He stated that he and his associate, Waqar Ahmad Khawaja, son of Abdul Rouf Khawaja from Tangdhar, Kupwara, had received a consignment of heroin on October 17, 2024, from a woman near Noora Hospital in Srinagar. They used a Maruti Ertiga vehicle, registered as JK09D-5822 and owned by Waqar, to transport the contraband from Srinagar to Handwara, where they distributed the drugs to local associates.

Following this lead, police, with the assistance of a magistrate, apprehended Waqar Ahmad near the Handwara Bye-Pass crossing. They seized an additional 475 grams of heroin from the vehicle’s boot. Further investigations led to the arrest of a third accomplice, Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, from Marathgam, Handwara, on October 27, 2024. A search of his residence uncovered four additional packets of heroin weighing 1,701 grams, hidden in his wardrobe.

The vehicle used for transporting the drugs has been confiscated, and all suspects are currently under police remand. Investigations are ongoing to identify other members of the trafficking network, including the Srinagar-based individual suspected of orchestrating local distribution.

The police are committed to a zero-tolerance policy regarding drug-related offenses and encourage citizens to report any suspicious activities to help build a drug-free society.

