IGP Kashmir Reviews Security For Counting On Oct 8

Chairs Crime, Security review meeting

Srinagar: IGP Kashmir V.K. Birdi (IPS) chaired a crime and security review meeting of Kashmir Zone here on Saturday.

According to a statement, the meeting was attended by all the range DIsG, district SSsP and other senior officers.

At the outset, it said, IGP Kashmir took an overall assessment of the security situation of the Kashmir Zone. This was followed by the presentations of district SSsP highlighting their efforts in crime prevention and maintenance of law & order in their respective districts. “The discussions revolved around disposal of general crime, NDPS, UAPA and other cases. Actions taken under preventive laws and pending inquest proceedings were also discussed.”

IGP Kashmir appreciated the efforts of the district chiefs in preventing crime and emphasized the need for improving the quality of investigation. He also underscored the need to improve the conviction rates by way of establishing a robust follow-up system for securing convictions in narco and terror related cases. IGP Kashmir also reviewed the current security situation and took stock of the preparations put in place for the upcoming counting day of the Assembly Elections-2024.

At the end of the meeting, IGP Kashmir reiterated the commitment of the J&K Police in maintaining safety and security in the region. He urged the officers to work for ensuring transparency, accountability and swift resolution of cases to safeguard the rights and safety of citizens.

