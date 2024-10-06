Frustration Mounts Among J&K Youth Amid Prolonged Code Of Conduct

Prolonged enforcement of election code hampers job recruitment, leaving young candidates despondent and uncertain about their futures as they await resolution post-elections

As the election process continues in Jammu & Kashmir, with municipal and panchayat elections scheduled before December, the youth of the region are facing growing frustration. The year 2024 has turned into a challenging and disheartening period for them, as many are left in limbo due to the ongoing election procedures and the imposition of the code of conduct.

The parliamentary and assembly elections have already been concluded, but the prolonged enforcement of the election code of conduct has effectively blocked numerous job opportunities that the youth had been eagerly waiting for. Aspirants for various government posts, including those through agencies like the State Administrative Recruitment Board (SARB) and the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (PSC), have seen their hopes dashed as the recruitment process remains frozen.

The code of conduct, intended to ensure free and fair elections, has inadvertently created a roadblock for thousands of job seekers. The situation is especially dire for those scholars and candidates who are nearing the upper age limit for eligibility this year. This period of waiting, uncertainty, and inactivity has dulled the spirits of many young people who had hoped to secure stable employment.

Particularly affected are the candidates who were working in colleges under academic arrangements and were expecting their appointments to be finalized in June. Months have passed, yet the administrative order for their joining remains pending due to the elections. These young lecturers, who had been contributing to the education sector, now find themselves frustrated, waiting for clarity on their professional futures.

With the assembly elections now concluded, there was hope that the situation would improve, and orders for appointments would be issued. However, with the recent announcement of the municipal and panchayat elections, their anxieties have only deepened. The continuous postponement of recruitment processes and lack of job openings have left many in a state of despair.

The youth of Jammu & Kashmir are now anxiously waiting for the election cycle to end, hoping that the administration will expedite the recruitment processes that have been stalled for months. Without swift action, the risk of further frustration and disappointment looms large, potentially leading to widespread unrest among a generation already grappling with a challenging job market.

The administration must take note of the rising frustration among the youth and consider issuing orders for job appointments and joining processes without further delay. If the code of conduct is prolonged once again, the region’s young scholars and lecturers may find themselves confined to their homes, their dreams of a stable future slipping further out of reach.

By Dr Aasif Ahmad

[email protected]

