2 infiltrators killed along LoC In Kupwara: Officials

Kupwara: Security forces killed two militants in north Kashmir’s Kupwara on Saturday, foiling an infiltration bid. Forces have reportedly recovered arms and ammunition and continuing search operation in the area.
According to the Army, a joint operation was launched by Indian Army’s Chinar Corps and Jammu and Kashmir police following specific intelligence inputs about an infiltration bid. “On 04 Oct 2024, based on intelligence about infiltration attempt, a joint operation by the #IndianArmy and @JmuKmrPolicewas launched at Gugaldhar, Kupwara. Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged, leading to an exchange of firing with terrorists,” Chinar Corps said in a post on X.
Forces said two terrorists have been gunned down and search operations are continuing in the area. “War-like stores have been recovered. A search of the area is underway and Operation is in progress,” Army said.
Kupwara: Security forces killed two militants in north Kashmir’s Kupwara on Saturday, foiling an infiltration bid. Forces have reportedly recovered arms and ammunition and continuing search operation in the area.