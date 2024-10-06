Div Com Jammu reviews preventive measures for dengue

JAMMU: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar on Saturday chaired a meeting to review the preparedness and preventive measures for Dengue in districts of Jammu Division.

Director Health Services, Jammu, Director ULB, Deputy Commissioners, CMOs, State Malarialogist, representatives of municipalities and concerned attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed the ongoing efforts, preparedness and measures for prevention and minimizing the cases of Dengue.

Director Health Services, Jammu apprised the Divisional Commissioner on the yearly comparison and monthly trends of the District wise Dengue cases. He further informed about the teams of Doctors, Logistics, equipment and medical stocks deployed in the areas with Dengue cases.

The Div Com directed the concerned district officials for monitoring the situation and submit daily report of the trend of cases especially from the hotspot areas.

He further asked to intensify the fogging for disinfecting the areas with Dengue cases and conducting house to house spraying activities.

The Div Com called for rigorous awareness campaigns on Dengue and its prevention with prime focus on market areas, residential colonies and dwellings. “It should be ensured there is no water stagnation anywhere while drains, nallahs should be cleaned for proper flow”, he said.

The Div Com also sought the details of preparedness of GMCs and hospitals for treatments of Dengue patients. District Administrations and CMOs were asked to take the private hospitals onboard to keep them prepared for treating the Dengue cases.

The Div Com directed the concerned officials to also focus cleanliness and disinfectant fogging drives in Industrial areas and places with high movement of people.

