DLSA Pulwama organises awareness prog on environmental protection

PULWAMA: In compliance to the directions of Legal Services Authority, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Pulwama on Saturday organized an Awareness programme on ‘Environmental Protection’ in collaboration with Department of School Education at Government High School Dangerpora at Awantipora.
The event was organised under the chairmanship of Naseer Ahmad Dar, Chairman DLSA (Pr.District & Sessions Judge), Pulwama and under the supervision of Mudasar Farooq Secretary DLSA Pulwama
On the occasion, a rally was organized across the streets of the village to mobilize public opinion and create awareness among the general masses regarding the conservation of environment.
Posters and pamphlets, highlighting the importance and relevance of conservation of environment were distributed among the students of the school.
Furthermore staff members, PLVs of TLSC Awantipora and handsome gathering of students and faculty members participated in the said event.
PULWAMA: In compliance to the directions of Legal Services Authority, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Pulwama on Saturday organized an Awareness programme on ‘Environmental Protection’ in collaboration with Department of School Education at Government High School Dangerpora at Awantipora.