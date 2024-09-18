J&K Polls: Over 11% voter turn out recorded till 9 am

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded over 11 per cent voter turn out till 9 am for the first phase of assembly polls, officials said.

An official said that Jammu and Kashmir recorded 11.11 per cent voter turn till 9 am, while long queues of voters have been witnessed outside polling stations.

Assembly polls in the Union Territory are being held after a gap of 10 years and will be conducted in three phases with first phases underway today.

Second phase will be held on September 25 and the final phase will be held on October 1, while votes will be counted on October 8—(KNO)

