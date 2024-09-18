Kulgam breaks boycott shackles: Once deserted, polling booths come alive with serpentine queues

Kulgam,: The areas that were known for boycotting the elections in the past in this picturesque district of Kulgam in South Kashmir Wednesday came alive with serpentine queues with voters showing great enthusiasm. The voters’ majority of whom were first timers claimed that boycotts haven’t yielded anything in the past and it’s time to use vote power to ensure peace, development and fearless living.

Nisar Ahmed Sheikh, said he has never cast his vote in the past as like others he believed in “boycott politics.” “We have realised that boycotts haven’t yielded anything in the past. Better to use vote as a tool to make our candidate accountable for so many things ranging from development to ensuring better living for the residents,” said Sheikh, a resident of Bugam village of Kulgam. Village Bugam was known for staying away from polls in the past so many years but today a change was visible to all.

Like Sheikh, there were many voters, in their 40’s, 50’s and even 60’s, who didn’t cast a vote in the past but were desperately waiting for their turn to cast their vote this time. “Our vote is for change. Boycotting polls is not a wise decision. We have to use our vote cautiously for a candidate whom we can catch-hold tomorrow if he refuses to fulfil our demands,” said Abdul Aziz, another Bugam resident.

Riyaz Ahmed Khan, another resident of Bugam said they are voting for a change. “We want to live a peaceful life far from fears. “We have seen bloodshed in the past so many years and it’s time to live in peace now. We are sure that our vote will bring change and end fear from our lives,” he said.

Adjoining villages of Bugam that include Paniwaich, Frisal, Qaimoh and Redwani were once strong bastions of separatists where very less per cent of voting was a normal routine.

But today, long queues were seen outside the polling booths in these areas too with people—elderly, women and young voters waiting for their turn to exercise the franchise. Apart from the political stalwart M Y Tarigami, who hasn’t lost elections from Kulgam Assembly constituency for the last four terms, the first time Jamaat-e-Islami backed independent Sayar Ahmed Reshi is also in the fray who has made the contest interesting.

PDP’s Muhammad Amin Dar and Peoples Conference candidate Nazir Ahmed Laway are also fighting against Tarigami in Kulgam Assembly seat where contesting is turning out to be a thrilling one—(KNO)

