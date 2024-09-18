Dr. Manzoor Mir from Kashmir University named to Stanford’s top global scientists list for a 2nd time

Srinagar: Dr Manzoor Ahmad Mir, Head, Department of Bioresources on Tuesday featured in the Stanford University’s list of top 2% global scientists. This is the second time Dr Manzoor has made it to the prestigious list.

With a Ph. D degree in Cancer Immunology from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) through IMTECH-CSIR he toped the Assistant Professor list in 2009 from J&K Public service commission and was appointed as first nodal officer of Kupwara University campus of Kashmir University in 2011. He got appointed in Bioresources in the year 2012 and was appointed as Coordinator of the Department in the year 2019 and was appointed as Head of the Department in 2024.

He has published more than twenty international books with publishers like Springer, Elsevier, Taylor & Francis besides 74 book chapters. He has over 75 peer-reviewed publications to his credit with a cumulative impact factor of more than 350, h-index of 25 and i-10 index of 70. He has more than 2000 citations on google scholar in just last five years. He has guided more than 7 Ph D students and 40 masters students under his mentorship. He has been awarded many research projects by national funding agencies. He has organised many awareness camps on breast cancer, Workshops, FDPs, Seminars, and Conferences. Dr Manzoor has recently organised the DST-INSPIRE Science camp for students of Kashmir valley and is organising the 1st JK International Conference on Breast Cancer and mega screening camp at the university of Kashmir in the month of October. He continues to shape the future of scientific research and guide the next generation of scientists.

Dr. Mir has received many awards, including the Teachers Associate Research Excellence Fellowship (TARE) from SERB-DST, Government of India, and the Summer Research Fellowship Programme (SRFP-2019) from the Indian Academy of Sciences and National Science Academy. Dr. Mir is a member of many scientific organizations, including the American Association of Cancer Research, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, Fellow of Royal British Society, European Society of Medical Oncology, Indian Immunology society, Indian Immuno-oncology society besides others. As Head of the Department, he is in the process of developing Bioresources as a unique multidisciplinary research and teaching centre to impart and promote interdisciplinary research in applied life sciences which can change the lives of people. In order to achieve this, he has developed and is in the process of developing research linkages with various institutes of national excellence and eminence.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print