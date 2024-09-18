Arrangements for conduct of postal ballot voting, home voting reviewed at Kupwara

KUPWARA: The District Election Officer (DEO) Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan convened a meeting of concerned Officers to review the arrangements for conduct of Postal Ballot Voting and Home Voting in the district.

It was informed in the meeting that the Postal Ballot voting and Home voting will be conducted with effect from 23rd to 25th September in all Assembly Constituencies of the district. It was given out in the meeting that the teams for home voting have been constituted to facilitate the senior citizens and PWD voters who have opted for home voting.

Reviewing the arrangements for Postal Ballot Voting, the DEO was informed that all necessary measures have been put in place to establish Postal Voting Counters at district and RO level.

The DEO asked the concerned to adopt proper procedures as per guidelines of ECI for establishing Postal Voting Counters and facilitating Home Voting. She also directed the concerned officers for proper training of the teams constituted for home voting purpose to ensure smooth conduct of the voting.

She urged the concerned to ensure that all necessary arrangements are placed well in advance, including logistical arrangements, staff, security measures and communication strategies. Deployment of videographers along with the home voting teams was also discussed in the meeting.

The ROs were directed to have a review meeting under the guidance of concerned General Observer for smooth and hassle free postal voting and home voting experience.

The DEO emphasized the importance of ensuring that all eligible voters who have opted for home voting are extended the required facilities to cast their votes securely and conveniently.

The DEO also reviewed the arrangements for distribution of EVM/VVPAT in all 6 Assembly Constituencies of the district.

The meeting was attended by DLMT, Sameer Jan; Returning Officers, Assistant Returning Officers, Nodal Officers for Postal Ballot and other concerned.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print